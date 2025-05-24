Church hosting community prayer gatherings for NATO assembly

DAYTON — A local church is hosting community prayer gatherings while the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is in Dayton.

The Christ Episcopal Church at 20 W First Street is hosting an ongoing “sanctuary of peace,” according to its website.

Daily sessions will take place at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. until Monday, May 26, the website said.

All community members are encouraged to attend.

“Whether you make it down here or not, I hope you make the extra effort somehow on your holiday weekend to offer and think about peace,” Christ Episcopal Church Reverend Peter Homeyer said.

The church is located inside the NATO security perimeter, but access is available through a pedestrian entrance at N Ludlow Street and W First Street.

