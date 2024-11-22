Chilly start this morning; windy with isolated rain, snow showers

MIAMI VALLEY — It is a cold start Friday after the first snowfall of the season.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando is TRACKING when we will see warmer temperatures today on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Temperatures are in the low to mid-30s Friday morning with wind chills in the 20s.

We will see cloudy skies with a chance of a few rain and snow showers throughout the day, according to Marando.

Futurecast for Friday afternoon Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Highs will be in the low 40s and wind chills will be near or below freezing.

Wind chills for Friday at 4 pm Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

It will be milder this weekend with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and in the low 50s on Sunday, Marando says.

The next best chance for rain will be Monday.

We will update this story.

7 day forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

