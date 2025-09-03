Children, parents disappointed after park playground slide damaged in fire

DAYTON — Children were disappointed to find a melted slide at Princeton Park’s playground.

Maintenance crews with the city of Dayton had to remove the slide because it was a safety hazard.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked with officials about the efforts to repair the playground.

Kay Wilson of Dayton said, “I see children over there playing and laughing. You know how kids make all that noise, and they’re having fun. I like to see kids have fun.”

Summertime is usually when kids love playing on playgrounds, but after a fire at Princeton Park, city officials had to remove the slide.

“I don’t like to see that. This is a beautiful neighborhood. It’s been like this for years, and it would just be nice to keep it that way,” Wilson said.

She used to live near Princeton Park years ago. But she still swings by the neighborhood to visit her old stomping grounds.

Wilson said she was surprised when News Center 7 told her a fire in August destroyed part of the Princeton Park playground.

“I just hate, you know, that it was probably an adult or a teenager or something that did it. But it’s a shame because it’s for children,” Wilson said.

Brian Dahm, Manager with the city of Dayton Street Maintenance Department, said, “The child seemed unhappy and disappointed that she could no longer slide down the slide.”

City crews removed the slide and sealed off the gap while Dahm sorts through different quotes for a replacement.

“We’re getting an initial quote, and we’re estimating replacement of the slide to be somewhere around $15,000,” Dahm said.

Princeton Park is safe for kids to play on now. However, Dahm and other officials are looking into ways to decrease park vandalism.

“We tend not to put cameras in parks. But, you know, I don’t think it’s off the table. There has to be planning and buy-in from the community to do any,” Dahm said.

Dayton Police are investigating the case.

