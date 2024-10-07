Child shot, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police say

COVINGTON — A child has life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night.
Covington Police in Kentucky responded at 6:24 p.m. to initial reports of a shooting in the 300 block of East 18th Street, according to a spokesperson.
When officers arrived, they found a male juvenile suffering from serious injuries.
Medics transported him to UC hospital with life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.
Officers believe the shooting to be an isolated threat, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
The shooting remains under investigation.
