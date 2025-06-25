Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket sold at local gas station

MIDDLETOWN — A winning Rolling Cash 5 ticket was sold in Middletown, according to the Ohio Lottery.

One lucky player won the $100,000 jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at the Sunoco gas station at 550 Oxford State Road in Middletown.

The winning numbers are 4-15-18-23-36.

Rolling Cash 5 players had a 9% chance of picking the right five numbers in this drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery.

