Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket sold at local gas station

MIDDLETOWN — A winning Rolling Cash 5 ticket was sold in Middletown, according to the Ohio Lottery.
One lucky player won the $100,000 jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing.
The ticket was sold at the Sunoco gas station at 550 Oxford State Road in Middletown.
The winning numbers are 4-15-18-23-36.
Rolling Cash 5 players had a 9% chance of picking the right five numbers in this drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery.
