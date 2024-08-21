Ceremony to mark 1st anniversary of Amazon fulfillment center opening

It has been one year since the Amazon Robotic Fulfillment Center opened its doors in Montgomery County.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted will attend a special ceremony this morning in Union. We will be there and have the latest today on News Center 7 at 5 and 6.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Amazon opened its robotic fulfillment center in Union last August.
It is home to about 2,000 workers.
They pick, pack, and ship smaller customer items like books, electronics, and toys.
