New Amazon fulfilment center opens in Dayton; Order processing underway next week

DAYTON — Amazon opened its new robotic fulfillment center in Dayton Tuesday, which will be home base for approximately 2,000 local employees, a spokesperson from Amazon said.

>>TRENDING: ‘I thought the worst;’ Mother of boys on crashed school bus describes chaotic scene in Clark Co.

The large 2.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center located near the Dayton International Airport will begin processing and delivering orders by Thursday, August 31.

At this location, employees will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items like books, electronics, and toys.

The facility will expand the already large operations and logistics network in the state, where there are more than 37,000 full and part-time employees across the state.

“Fantastic communities and diverse teams like this are the heart and soul of our operations. We’re excited to officially launch our next-generation robotics Amazon fulfillment center, and we’re thrilled to create great local jobs in a safe, engaging, and fun work environment where people can grow their careers in Dayton, Ohio,” General Manager Mike Owens said.

>>TRENDING: ‘Truly heartbreaking;’ DeWine reacts after student killed in Clark Co. school bus crash

As of January 2023, Amazon has invested more than $20 billion across the state and has created more than 37,000 jobs in Ohio.

Amazon investments have contributed an additional $16 billion to the Ohio economy and have helped create 68,000 indirect jobs, the company spokesperson said.

Additionally, more than 40,000 independent authors, small and medium businesses in Ohio are selling to customers through Amazon’s store.

©2023 Cox Media Group