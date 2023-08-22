‘Truly heartbreaking;’ DeWine reacts after student killed in Clark Co. school bus crash

CLARK COUNTY — Governor Mike DeWine has issued a statement after a school bus crash in Clark County killed one student and injured over two dozen.

“This morning’s school bus accident in Clark Co. is truly heartbreaking. Fran and I offer our sincere condolences to the family of the young child who was killed. Our hearts also go out to those on the bus and their families, peers, and teachers. Our prayers are with you all,” DeWine said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.

Around 8:15 a.m., a Northwestern Local Schools bus was heading westbound on Troy Road, which is also state route 41. A 2010 Honda Odyssey was traveling eastbound on SR-41 and went left of center into the lane of the school bus, according to Sgt. Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ross said the school bus attempted to take evasive action and drive onto the shoulder, but they still made contact.

The school bus traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The Honda Odyssey traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to final rest.

According to Ross, there were 52 total children on the school bus along with the driver.

13 students were transported by medics to area hospitals for treatment and 10 students were transported by personal means to area hospitals for treatment.

22 of the students appear to have non-life threatening injuries, and one suffered what are considered to be serious injuries, Ross said.

One student succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash after being thrown from the bus, Ross said.

The Honda Odyssey was driven by Hermanio Joseph, 35, of Springfield. Joseph and his passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, of Springfield, were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The school bus was driven by Alfred E. Collier, 68, of Springfield. Collier suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

