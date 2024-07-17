Centerville issues temporary ban on new gas stations, discount stores

CENTERVILLE — Centerville city leaders passed a measure to issue a one-year ban on applications and permits for new gas stations, discount stores, and convenience stores in the city.

A memorandum from City Planner Ian Vanness to City Manager Wayne Davis outlined reasons why the moratorium would be beneficial.

Vanness acknowledged that the Dayton region has experienced a surge in gas stations and convenience store establishments over the past few years.

The city said it is working to review its land-use policies and future land-use map as part of a “new comprehension planning process.”

“The City is in the midst of the first round of community engagement that is gauging where the public would like to see change, and what that change might look like in the built environment,” Vanness wrote.

There were also concerns that building these businesses would do more harm than good.

“It is possible for these uses to oversaturate local commercial corridors, thus reducing the overall variety of goods, services, and jobs available to the community,” Vanness said.

In October, News Center 7 covered that Centerville City Council members voted unanimously to reverse a decision to build a Sheetz gas station.

This came after nearby businesses expressed concern over safety issues that may arise due to the 24-hour gas station, convenience store, and restaurant.

Centerville residents can share their feedback with the city on future developments here.

