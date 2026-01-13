Cause of death determined for 3-year-old found unresponsive on New Year’s Eve; mother arrested

COLUMBUS — The cause of death has been revealed for a 3-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in Columbus on New Year’s Eve.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled Cassidy Sakoulos’ cause of death as asphyxia by suffocation and smothering, our news partners at WBNS reported.

The coroner’s report stated that her head was put inside a plastic bag with her mouth and nose covered.

Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Her mother, 41-year-old Sharon Sakoulos, was previously charged with murder in the case.

As previously reported, the mother reportedly admitted to putting a plastic bag over her head until she stopped responding and moving.

She also reportedly admitted that she intended to kill Cassidy.

Sharon is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $2 million bond, WBNS reported.

