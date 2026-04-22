Police searching for man accused of stealing credit card information from senior citizen

XENIA — Do you recognize this man?

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The Xenia Police Division said in a social media post that they are searching for a man accused of scamming an older person and obtaining their credit card information.

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The suspect reportedly used credit card information at a Speedway gas station at the 2100 block of Dorothy Lane in Kettering, according to the social media post.

The same man also allegedly used the same information at several stores in Kettering.

Contact Detective Shelley at (937) 376-7210 if you can identify him.

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