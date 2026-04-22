Man arrested after fight turns into stabbing

RICHMOND, Indiana — A man is in jail after a stabbing in Richmond on Monday.
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Richmond police responded to reports of a fight involving a stabbing in the 700 block of South 14th Street just before 11 p.m., according to a social media post from the department.
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Upon arrival, officers quickly identified the suspect as Trevor Younger and took him into custody
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Younger was booked into the Wayne County Jail on aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the post said.
This incident remains under investigation, and there is no threat to the public.
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