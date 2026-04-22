Man gets prison time for intentionally hitting cruiser during traffic stop

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man has learned his punishment for hitting a sheriff’s office cruiser during a traffic stop last year.

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Danny Worthington was sentenced to 18 months in prison on April 16, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

Worthington pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and vandalism in early April.

As previously reported, Worthington’s sentence is connected to an incident that happened on Nov. 25, 2025.

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Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a suspect who was wanted on felony warrants at the Marathon Gas Station on N. Dixie Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies tried to pull over a truck driven by Worthington.

He allegedly backed the car into a marked cruiser that had the emergency lights on.

Worthington then turned the car towards the cruiser and hit it again before taking off.

The deputy was not injured in this crash.

A chase began, and Worthington passed several cars before crashing into a utility pole.

Along with his prison sentence, Worthington’s driver’s license was suspended for three years, and he has to pay more than $4,000 in restitution to the sheriff’s office, according to court records.

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