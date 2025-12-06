Man accused of intentionally crashing into cruiser twice formally charged

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a sheriff’s office cruiser during a traffic stop in November.

Danny Worthington was indicted for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and vandalism on Friday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

These charges are related to an incident that took place on Nov. 25.

As previously reported by News Center 7, deputies responded to reports of a suspect who was wanted on felony warrants at the Marathon Gas Station on N. Dixie Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies tried to pull over a truck driven by Worthington.

He allegedly backed the car into a marked cruiser that had the emergency lights on.

Worthington then reportedly turned the car towards the cruiser and hit it again before taking off.

The deputy was not injured in this crash.

A chase began, and Worthington passed several cars before crashing into a utility pole.

Worthington was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9, according to court records.

