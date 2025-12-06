Authorities shoot charging dog while on scene of domestic violence incident; 1 hospitalized

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities shot a dog while on scene of a domestic violence incident in Harrison Township on Saturday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The incident took place along Town House Court around noon.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were initially called to the area on reports of a stabbing; however, it is unclear if anyone was stabbed here.

The supervisor said deputies are investigating a domestic violence incident here, and a female is being transported to the hospital.

During the incident, a dog reportedly charged an officer nearby.

The officer shot the dog, but they were not bitten, the supervisor said.

The dog ran away after it was shot.

