Casting spells, cooked body parts: Daughter accused of dismembering mom’s body facing murder charge

MOUNT OLIVET, Kentucky — Editor’s note: This story contains some graphic details that some may find troubling to read.

The woman accused of dismembering her mother’s body after authorities found body parts in and around her Kentucky home is now facing a murder charge, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

Torilena Fields, 32, was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning. She did not appear in court because she had not been served a new indictment.

Torilena now faces one charge of murder and one charge related to torturing a dog, WCPO-9 reported.

The indictment was filed on Monday and claims Fields shot her mother, Trudy Fields, in the head and then stabbed her several times.

It also includes new details about the other charges already filed against Torilena, including obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers were called to a home in Robertson County just before 12:30 p.m. on reports of a dead body on Oct. 9, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Upon arrival, troopers found a dismembered body, cooked body parts inside a stainless steel pot in an oven, and a mattress covered with body parts and organs.

According to the indictment, the body parts in the pot belonged to Trudy.

Torilena “intentionally treated the corpse of Trudy Fields in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities by ... dismembering ... the corpse of Trudy Fields and placing her head, hands, feet and forearms in a pot in the oven and heating them until they were charred,” the indictment reads.

It also said Torilena intentionally tortured and killed a dog.

A man who had arrived to work on Trudy’s property called KSP after she didn’t answer her door.

The man walked around the home to find Trudy but found a pile of hair that appeared to belong to Trudy, a blood-stained mattress, and drag marks in the grass.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, he followed the drag marks to the backyard and found what he believed to be Trudy’s dismembered body lying in the grass.

The man told state troopers that he saw Trudy the day before as she accompanied him to her property gate.

He said Trudy and her daughter, Torilena, were the only people at the home at the time. He noted that Torielena was “casting spells on them and being confrontational,” according to a police report obtained by WCPO-9 TV.

The KSP Special Response Team responded to the house with a search warrant.

As previously reported on News Center 7, Torilena refused to leave and had to be removed following multiple uses of tear gas.

According to KSP, Torilena appeared to have blood on her face, hands, and clothes.

Torilena was arrested and booked into the Bourbon County Detention Center.

An autopsy on Trudy’s body is scheduled to be held on Friday.

Torilena Fields Fields is being held in Bourbon County Detention Center (Bourbon County Regional Jail)

