Carillon Park Eagles ‘Willa’ and ‘Scout’ welcome at least two eaglets

DAYTON — The Carillon Park Eagles ‘Willa’ and ‘Scout’ have welcomed at least two eaglets.

After Willa’s former mate Orv disappeared in October of 2024, Willa has bonded with Scout, according to Jim Weller.

According to Weller, they have seen two ‘bobbleheads simultaneously visible above the aerie rim,’ and there may be a third eaglet who is a few days younger and less mobile than the others.

Two eaglets is statistically most likely, according to Weller

As of Friday, the oldest eaglet was 22 days old while the second was around 20 days old.

If there is a third eaglet, it would be around 18 days old according to Weller.

The eaglets will be as big as their parents in around 7 weeks and the first to fly will fledge around June 23rd.

“Scout and Willa are extremely busy keeping them fed to meet the caloric needs for such rapid growth,” Weller said.

