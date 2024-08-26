Car hit by train after getting stuck between railroad crossing gates in Ohio

OHIO — A car got hit by a train after it was stuck between railroad crossing gates in Ohio Saturday.

A Toyota Scion was trying to cross railroad tracks as the crossing gates were coming down and the car got stuck before reaching the other side, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

It happened on Perkins Avenue near U.S. Route 6 in Erie County.

The driver got out, but a Norfolk Southern train did not stop in time, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The impact caused the car to catch fire and disable the train, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

The Toyota driver was not hurt, and neither were the train workers.

The road was closed for four hours.

