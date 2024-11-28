Car crashes into side of Ohio daycare

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Hamilton County — A driver crashed into the side of an Ohio daycare on Wednesday, according to Cincinnati TV stations WLWT-5 and WKRC-12.

The crash happened at a YMCA Early Learning Center in the 9500 block of Colerain Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Police on scene told WLWT-5 and WKRC-12 that the building was open at the time of the crash, but no children were injured.

The driver of the car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene show a large hole in the wall and extensive damage inside.

This crash is under investigation.

