Car crashes into side of Ohio daycare

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Hamilton County — A driver crashed into the side of an Ohio daycare on Wednesday, according to Cincinnati TV stations WLWT-5 and WKRC-12.
The crash happened at a YMCA Early Learning Center in the 9500 block of Colerain Avenue around 4:15 p.m.
Police on scene told WLWT-5 and WKRC-12 that the building was open at the time of the crash, but no children were injured.
The driver of the car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Photos from the scene show a large hole in the wall and extensive damage inside.
This crash is under investigation.
