Car crashes into Dayton business; No injuries reported

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a crash involving a building in Dayton Sunday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The crash occurred at Choices in Community Living on Needmore Road after 3 p.m.
Photos from the scene show a the building has heavy damage.
The dispatcher said no one was injured in this crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
