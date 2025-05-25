Car crashes into Dayton business; No injuries reported

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a crash involving a building in Dayton Sunday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The crash occurred at Choices in Community Living on Needmore Road after 3 p.m.

Photos from the scene show a the building has heavy damage.

The dispatcher said no one was injured in this crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

