‘Can’t bring her back;’ Family of woman allegedly killed by uncle speaks out

SPRINGFIELD — The family of a woman allegedly strangled by her uncle is speaking out.

“As soon as I heard his voice on the phone, I knew something had happened to my daughter,” Jeanna Hood said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Raymond Scott, 27, of Springfield, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, strangulation, and felonious assault.

Hood said she heard Scott’s voice yelling in the background the night someone told her that her daughter, Kaleena Bentley, was not breathing.

Springfield police said Scott broke into a home and attacked his niece, Bentley.

“That’s all it took for them to just say his name, and I already knew that he had done it to my sister,” Tyjeanne Bentley said.

Tyhjeanne lived at the home on Jasper Street.

She said her older sister, Kaleena, was there watching one of her kids and Kaleena’s own two children.

“It’s the hardest challenge I’ve ever had to face,” Tyjeanne said.

Kaleena’s two children are now left without a mother.

Springfield police confirmed Scott has been charged in cases with two female victims.

