Can you ID him? Police looking for person accused of stealing from Speedway

CENTERVILLE — Can you identify this person?

The Centerville Police Department has asked for the public’s help to find a person accused of stealing merchandise from Speedway, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on Monday, June 30, at the 900 block of South Main Street.

He is accused of stealing goods from Speedway.

The department posted a security camera image of the suspect on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Elders at (937) 433-7661.

