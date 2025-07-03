Local

Can you ID him? Police looking for person accused of stealing from Speedway

By WHIO Staff
Speedway Theft Suspect Photo contributed by Centerville Police Department (via Facebook) (Centerville Police Department (via Facebook) /Centerville Police Department (via Facebook))
CENTERVILLE — Can you identify this person?

The Centerville Police Department has asked for the public’s help to find a person accused of stealing merchandise from Speedway, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on Monday, June 30, at the 900 block of South Main Street.

He is accused of stealing goods from Speedway.

The department posted a security camera image of the suspect on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Elders at (937) 433-7661.

