Second person dies days after three-car crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Another person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Darke County Monday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash occurred in the 1200 block of SR 49 near Graw Road around 8:12 a.m. on Monday.

James Caldwell, 75, of Dayton, died on July 2 as a result of this crash, the spokesperson said.

Da’Sika Verdell, 27, of Dayton, also died in this crash.

Darke County Sheriff’s Office Captain Shawn Trissel said a Hyundai Genesis, driven by Verdell, was going south on SR 49 when it tried to pass at least one semi-truck.

While passing, Verdell hit a Ford F-150 that was going north head-on.

Caldwell was driving the pickup truck, the spokesperson said.

The impact caused the Hyundai to stop in the southbound lane, facing northwest.

At this time, a 55-year-old Miamisburg woman driving a Chevrolet Traverse swerved in an attempt to avoid the crash, but hit the rear of the Hyundai.

Verdell and her passenger, a 42-year-old Dayton man, were extricated from the car by mechanical means, the spokesperson said.

Verdell, her passenger, and the driver of the Ford were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Caldwell and Verdell have both since died from their injuries at Miami Valley Hospital.

The two people in the Chevrolet were treated and released on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

