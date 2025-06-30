Mass shooting in Springfield leaves neighbors in shock after 1 dead, several injured

SPRINGFIELD — A mass shooting over the weekend has left neighbors in shock after one person died and several others were injured in Springfield.

News Center 7 previously reported that police responded to the 1000 block of Rose Street around 10:45 Saturday night on reports of a shooting.

Neighbors told News Center 7 that everything changed in an instant.

People went from having a party and enjoying themselves to running for their lives.

Ring Doorbell camera video shared with News Center 7 showed the moment shots rang out, as well as people running in several directions.

One neighbor said they heard 20 shots.

Investigators confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were injured.

Two were flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, while the other two were treated at nearby hospitals.

People who live nearby said they are in shock after what happened in their neighborhood.

“I was checking my four-year-old’s bedroom for bullet holes in her bedroom wall because of how close the shots were, and I just prayed,” Heidi Miller, who lives near where the shooting occurred, said.

News Center 7 has reached out to Springfield Police for more information on a potential suspect, as well as the current conditions of the injured, and is waiting to hear back.

