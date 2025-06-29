5 injured after mass shooting in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — Several people were injured after a mass shooting in a local neighborhood late Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springfield officers and medics responded at 10:46 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Rose Street on initial reports of a shooting, according to a Springfield Police dispatch sergeant.

The sergeant said five people were shot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Some were transported by ambulance while CareFlight took others to Miami Valley Hospital, the sergeant told News Center 7.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

News Center 7 has contacted Springfield Police about what led to the shooting.

We will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group