Police investigating incident at Huber Heights fireworks show

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers are investigating an incident that happened at a local fireworks show on Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Several officers and firefighters responded around 10 p.m. to Thomas Cloud Park at the 4700 block of Brandt Pike in Huber Heights, according to dispatchers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Large law enforcement presence reported in Clark County neighborhood
- Woman, 14-year-old girl flown to hospital, 3 others injured in Darke County crash
- PHOTOS: Viewers share photos of high water from heavy rain
The city hosted the Star-Spangled Heights event on Saturday.
Their website said a fireworks display was scheduled to start around 10 p.m.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that officers were investigating an incident.
No other information was currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted Huber Heights Police on what happened and whether anyone was hurt.
We will update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group