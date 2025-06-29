Police investigating incident at Huber Heights fireworks show

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers are investigating an incident that happened at a local fireworks show on Saturday night.

Several officers and firefighters responded around 10 p.m. to Thomas Cloud Park at the 4700 block of Brandt Pike in Huber Heights, according to dispatchers.

The city hosted the Star-Spangled Heights event on Saturday.

Their website said a fireworks display was scheduled to start around 10 p.m.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that officers were investigating an incident.

No other information was currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted Huber Heights Police on what happened and whether anyone was hurt.

We will update this developing story.

