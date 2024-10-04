Can you help? Missing Adult Alert issued after 76-year-old man goes missing with granddaughter

BUTLER COUNTY — A statewide endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man last seen with his granddaughter in Ohio on Thursday.

Freddie Townes, 76, drove with his granddaughter in a 2022 Grey Kia Forte from Butler County, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

He is not from Ohio, suffers from memory loss, and law enforcement is concerned for their safety.

Townes is a black man who is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white striped sweatshirt, and a patchy white beard, the sheriff’s office said.

The 2022 grey Kia Forte has an Illinois license plate. The plate number is FP185457.

Anyone with information can contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

Visit this website for more information.

