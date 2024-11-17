Can turkeys fly? VFW man dresses up, drops rubber turkeys from sky

RIVERSIDE — Remember the classic line from WKRP in Cincinnati, “As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly?”

Turkeys fell from the sky in Riverside Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported Saturday on News Center 7 at 11:00, the VFW Post 657 held its first-ever turkey. One of their members dressed in a turkey suit and dropped rubber turkeys off the road.

People caught them and got a prize.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I don’t like heights, but I will do anything for this post because we’re all a team here,” said Rick Youngkrantz, VFW Post 657.

He told News Center 7 there is not much he would not do for his fellow veterans, including standing on the roof of the post and dropping rubber turkeys down to people standing below.

“We had three hams and seven turkeys, and we had 13, yeah about 13 gift cards that were from actual restaurants but then we had local establishments that donated funding so that we could purchase the gift cards,” said Devin Kramer, VFW Post 657.

He said they only started getting the word out about the event last month.

They still had about 50 people show up.

“I was actually very pleasantly surprised with how many, with the great turnout we had here. It’s important that our veterans feel that support and the families feel that support as well,” said Kramer.

Post 657 said they had such a great time with the turkey drop this year.

They want to do it again next year.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



