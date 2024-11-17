People divided after city council extends pause on emergency room facilities in Xenia

XENIA — A city council has extended its pause on establishing freestanding emergency rooms.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Kettering Health has wanted to put another ER in Greene County.

The city council originally voted to enact a 60 day ban back in August.

The Xenia City Council weighed in on this decision on Thursday night. They voted unanimously to table the discussion.

One man thinks it’s a good idea.

“It could be beneficial for the residents here,” said Nathan Meade.

Another man told Patterson he thinks it’s not needed.

“Focus on the one we got in town,” said Paul Hoover.

We will update this story.

