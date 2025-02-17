Butler County sends emergency response team to Kentucky amidst flooding

BUTLER COUNTY — A local county has sent its emergency response team to Kentucky as it deals with severe flooding.

According to Sheriff Richard K. Jones, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office deployed its Emergency Response Services (ERS) Team after the State of Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) called it up.

They will assist first responders as the effects of a powerful storm have swept through Kentucky.

It has caused flooding that has overwhelmed roads and homes with several deaths reported, Sheriff Jones said.

“Our training and service to the community reaches far beyond the borders of Butler County. If we are called up to assist other agencies in a time of crisis, we will answer that call without hesitation,” he said.

Five members of the ERS Team will work with the North Kentucky Incident Management Team.

