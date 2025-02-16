Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Services has released snow totals for the area.

Here are the snowfall totals across the area as of 1 p.m.:

Montgomery County:

Centerville: 4 inches

Moraine: 3.5 inches

Clayton: 2.4 inches

Clark County:

Springfield: 1.82 inches

South Charleston: 2.17 inches

Enon: 1.95 inches

New Carlisle: 1.67 inches

Miami County:

Troy: 3.5 inches

Piqua: 3.5 inches

Greene County:

Beavercreek: 4 inches

Xenia: 3.5 inches

Darke County:

New Madison: 3 inches

Shelby County:

Sidney: 2.5 inches

Houston: 2 inches

Butler County:

Middletown: 1.4 inches

Oxford: 2.5 inches

Fairfield: 2.5 inches

Warren County:

Lebanon: 3.6 inches

Springboro: 3 inches

Carlisle: 2.5 inches

Mason: 2.5 inches

Clinton County:

Wilmington: 2.7 inches

Any snow totals the National Weather Service receives will show up on this interactive map.

