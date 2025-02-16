Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Services has released snow totals for the area.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
>> PHOTOS: Snow covers the Miami Valley
TRENDING STORIES:
- Snow emergency issued for area counties; What does it mean?
- Ohio Task Force 1 activated in response to heavy flooding in Kentucky, surrounding states
- Man dead, juveniles seriously injured after crash in Greene Co.
Here are the snowfall totals across the area as of 1 p.m.:
Montgomery County:
- Centerville: 4 inches
- Moraine: 3.5 inches
- Clayton: 2.4 inches
Clark County:
- Springfield: 1.82 inches
- South Charleston: 2.17 inches
- Enon: 1.95 inches
- New Carlisle: 1.67 inches
Miami County:
- Troy: 3.5 inches
- Piqua: 3.5 inches
Greene County:
- Beavercreek: 4 inches
- Xenia: 3.5 inches
Darke County:
- New Madison: 3 inches
Shelby County:
- Sidney: 2.5 inches
- Houston: 2 inches
Butler County:
- Middletown: 1.4 inches
- Oxford: 2.5 inches
- Fairfield: 2.5 inches
Warren County:
- Lebanon: 3.6 inches
- Springboro: 3 inches
- Carlisle: 2.5 inches
- Mason: 2.5 inches
Clinton County:
- Wilmington: 2.7 inches
Any snow totals the National Weather Service receives will show up on this interactive map.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group