Busy street closed as power crews make repairs in Greene County

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A busy street is closed while power crews make repairs in Greene County.

Sugarcreek Township posted on social media that Little Sugarcreek Road is closed between Feedwire and Swigert Roads due to ongoing utility repairs by AES Ohio.

AES crews are making necessary repairs to restore service and ensure safety,” they said.

This comes after the remnant of Hurricane Helene brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Miami Valley last week.

News Center 7 contacted Sugarcreek Township Police Thursday morning and dispatchers said that area remains closed.

We will update this story.

