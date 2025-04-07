Busy street reopened after utility pole, wires down in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:11 A.M.

A busy street has reopened after a utility pole and wires were down in Dayton Monday morning.

Dayton officers responded to reports of a crash just after 4 a.m. at Stonemill Road and S. Main Street.

Video and pictures show officers have closed S. Main Street between Plumwood and Stonemill Roads.

There was a utility pole cut in half and wires down.

An officer told our news crew at the scene there was a crash, but no one was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

