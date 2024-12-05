Busy intersection closed due to downed utility line in Dayton

A busy intersection is closed after strong winds blew down a utility pole in Dayton.

As previously reported by News Center 7, strong winds blew through the area Wednesday night. It damaged trees, utility poles, and a Dayton bar.

Thousands of people remain without power across the area.

Our News Center 7 crews drove to Keowee Street and Monument Avenue where a utility pole is down.

Video and photos show that part of the utility pole is down.

Officers have closed traffic between Keowee Street and Monument Avenue.

We will update this story.

