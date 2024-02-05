Business temporarily closed in Darke Co. after worker dies due to medical emergency

ARCANUM — A woman is dead after she suffered a medical emergency inside a Darke County business early Sunday morning.

>>‘I grew up here;’ Family reflects on memories made at Dayton house destroyed by fire

An Arcanum police officer was conducting a regular business check and observed a tan/brown Chevy pickup truck parked at the 100 block of E South Street at Arcanum Quick Stop, the department said on social media.

The officer found a woman lying on the floor inside the gas station and forced entry inside to aid her. Arcanum rescue was also called to the scene. Despite best efforts, the victim died from an unknown medical emergency.

Jennifer Simason, 39, of Arcanum, has been identified as the person who died by the Darke County Coroner’s Office. She worked at the business.

>>1 in custody after reported pursuit crashes out near Montgomery Co. neighborhood

Arcanum Quick Stop posted on its social media that it is closed until “further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

An initial investigation indicates the unknown medical event contributed to her death, and investigators suspect no foul play.

The incident remains under investigation.





©2024 Cox Media Group