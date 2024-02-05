‘I grew up here;’ Family reflects on memories made at Dayton house destroyed by fire

DAYTON — A family is devastated after a fire broke out at their relative’s house Sunday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., Dayton fire crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Air Street on reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters say the house is a total loss.

“It hurts because I grew up here and I don’t have no more memories of this. Because look at it, look what they did to it,” niece of the owners Tina Melton said.

Melton and her son Cameron McQuade are heartbroken by what they saw.

“Trying to watch my language but s****. Honestly, because I was trying to, you know, prevent this from happening,” McQuade said.

Dayton Fire Department Captain Brad French said the conditions were tense and the second floor had structural damage.

A neighboring house was also damaged in the fire.

Neighbor Kerri Metcalf said within the last week, this is the second fire in her neighborhood.

“I have three, well, adult children but I have three children...I don’t know what’s happening,” Metcalf said.

She doesn’t think this fire was an accident.

“I honestly think it’s arson,” Metcalf said.

McQuade told News Center 7 that he will always remember the memories he made at his uncle’s house.

“First learn how to fix bikes in this driveway, right here,” McQuade said.

McQuade said he isn’t giving up on this home yet.

“I was still wanting to save it. I want to see it come back to life,” McQuade said.

The Dayton Fire Department is investigating the cause of this fire.

