Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters were called to battle a fire that broke out in a Dayton house Sunday morning.
Dayton firefighters responded to the fire at a house in the 200 block of Aire Street.
Heavy fire was reported throughout the second floor of the two-story house, the fire department said on its Facebook page.
News Center 7 is working to learn how the fire started and will continue updating this story.
