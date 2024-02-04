Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters were called to battle a fire that broke out in a Dayton house Sunday morning.

>> PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to fire at Dayton house

Dayton firefighters responded to the fire at a house in the 200 block of Aire Street.

>> Dayton police investigating report of shooting

Heavy fire was reported throughout the second floor of the two-story house, the fire department said on its Facebook page.

News Center 7 is working to learn how the fire started and will continue updating this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Air Street Fire





©2024 Cox Media Group