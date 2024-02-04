Police investigating reported drive-by shooting in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Police are on scene of a reported drive-by shooting Sunday evening, according to a Springfield Police Sergeant.

At 6:11 p.m., Springfield police and medics were dispatched to the 100 block of Rice Street on a report of a shooting.

The sergeant said police were not able to find a victim when they arrived on scene.

The sergeant said the shooting was called in anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour after it happened.

Police are on scene talking to witnesses and reviewing video footage to get a better understanding of what happened.

The sergeant said they called local hospitals to see if anyone walked in with a gunshot wound.

News Center 7 will update this story when more information is available.





