1 in custody after reported pursuit crashes out near Montgomery Co. neighborhood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 1 person is in custody after a pursuit crashed out near a Montgomery County neighborhood.

News Center 7 went to the scene of a reported police chase that crashed out in the area of Englewood and Clayton.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that they received an initial report of a pursuit at 4:43 p.m.

An Englewood police and fire dispatcher confirmed police were near Taywood Road and Old Salem Road.

The exact location of the crash is not immediately available.

Our crews on scene saw multiple law enforcement officers and a police K9 directing their attention toward a house on Countrydale Court.

A short time later, our crews watched police take one person into custody.

We will update this story when more information is made available.

