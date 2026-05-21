Trial of man accused of murdering landscaper resumes today

DAYTON — The trial will continue for a man accused of murdering a 22-year-old landscaper today.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has a preview as the defense makes its case LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jurors saw the body camera video on Wednesday showing officers’ interaction with Travis Jackson moments after investigators say he shot Tanner Staggs, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

First responders who rushed to the scene on Sept. 18, 2025, took the stand.

Police showed body camera video of Jackson in the back of a police cruiser moments after the deadly shooting.

The officer testified on Wednesday and said that Jackson claimed that Staggs assaulted him.

Jackson’s lawyer claims that he shot at Staggs in self-defense after an argument over grass clippings blown onto his car. Jackson claims that Staggs hit him from behind, possibly with brass knuckles.

A paramedic also testified on Wednesday. He said that while treating Staggs, he found chewing tobacco, a pocketknife, and brass knuckles in his pockets.

The paramedic said none of those items were in Staggs’ hand.

The defense pointed out that police did not take Jackson to the hospital after his claims of assault.

We will continue to follow this trial.

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