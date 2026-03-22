Business closed after new Ohio law banning intoxicating hemp products went into effect

TROTWOOD — A business is now closed after a new Ohio law banning the sale of intoxicating hemp products went into effect.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with the owner of Best Bud Depot. Hear his reaction LIVE on News Center at 6:00 on WHIO.com or on our streaming WHIO news app.

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Senate Bill 56 went into effect on Friday. It grants law enforcement the authority to remove intoxicating THC products from unlicensed retail locations, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Adam Seaton, the general manager of Best Bud Depot, said they decided to give their products away before SB 56 took place.

“Probably close to, like, 200 pounds and a bunch of gummies, bunch of everything,” he said. “And by 12:01 a.m., everybody was gone, and our stores were completely empty.”

Seaton said that since the law change, owner Gold Wasser had to lay off more than 400 employees across all his businesses.

We will continue to update this story.

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