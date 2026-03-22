Police investigating after Fentanyl found inside Barbies sold at discount store

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri — Police are investigating after they say fentanyl was found inside Barbie doll packages sold at a discount store.

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Around 10:08 a.m. on Saturday, the Independence Police Department (IPD) was contacted by Cargo Largo Security regarding a suspicious powder substance located in the packaging of a Barbie Doll, according to a social media post from the department.

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Police determined the substance was fentanyl and immediately launched an investigation with the store to determine how many of the dolls were sold.

During the investigation, officers determined that five packages were sold. IPD was able to track down all five units and took them into police custody.

The investigation revealed that the Barbie Dolls themselves were not compromised. Fentanyl was discovered taped inside the back packaging of the dolls.

Police do not believe that compromised units were sent to other retailers.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

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