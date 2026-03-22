119-year-old record broken today in Dayton

DAYTON — As of 2:00 PM this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, Dayton broke the record high for March 22nd. The temperature hit 86 degrees, which breaks the old record on this date of 84 degrees back in 1907.

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Where does this stand with all-time March warmth? According to the record books, today ties as the 2nd warmest day ever in March history. Records go back to 1895 for Dayton.

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Dayton generally sees their first 80 degree temperature around April 20th, meaning today’s 80 degree reading is about a month ahead of schedule. This is the earliest 80 degree day recorded in March since 2012.

A strong cold front will bring this record heat to an end tonight with showers and storms. By Monday morning we are back into the 30s.

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