Right lane closed after car ends up in ditch on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officers responded after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday.
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Miami Township officers responded at around 4:43 p.m. to a crash on northbound I-75 near Austin Boulevard.
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ODOT cameras show a black car ending up in a ditch.
Officers have closed the right shoulder on I-75.
The right lane is also closed due to Ohio’s move-over law.
News Center 7 is working to determine if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to update this story.
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