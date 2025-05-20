Burglary suspect leaves scene on moped, is arrested minutes later

SAINT PARIS — A burglary suspect was arrested just minutes after leaving the scene on a moped in Champaign County.

On Monday, May 19, around 1:27 p.m., Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence on East Main Street in Saint Paris on reports of a burglary in progress, according to a social media post.

The suspect had entered the residence and was confronted by the homeowner before fleeing the scene on a moped.

Deputies were able to quickly locate the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Lucas Hatfield of Sidney, Ohio.

Hatfield was located on E. Lawn Street in Saint Paris and was arrested at 1:37 p.m., according to the post.

He was arrested for burglary and taken to the Tri-County Jail.

