Browns sign rookie contract with QB Shedeur Sanders

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns have officially signed rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

He was selected in the Fifth Round of the 2025 NFL Draft last month.

Sanders played two seasons each at Jackson State (2021-22) and Colorado (2023-24).

He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 after completing 74% of his passes (353 of 477) for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Sanders will wear No. 12. He will be part of a four-way competition for Cleveland’s starting quarterback in 2025.

This includes former Steeler Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, who went 4-1 as a Browns starter 2023 and led them to the playoffs.

Cleveland also drafted Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

The Browns have signed four of their seven picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

