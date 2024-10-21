Browns quarterback out for season after MRI confirms injury fears

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season is over.

News Center 7 previously reported that Watson was carted off the field Sunday afternoon with an apparent leg injury.

An MRI Monday revealed Watson indeed suffered a tear, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

TRENDING STORIES:

The severity of the injury means Watson is done for the year.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced Watson under center after Watson was carted off the field.

However, Thompson-Robinson suffered a finger injury, which resulted in emergency quarterback Jameis Winston being put in during the final moments of the 21-14 loss.

Coming into Sunday, Watson had 1,020 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



