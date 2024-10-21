Browns quarterback out for season after MRI confirms injury fears

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season is over.
News Center 7 previously reported that Watson was carted off the field Sunday afternoon with an apparent leg injury.
An MRI Monday revealed Watson indeed suffered a tear, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.
The severity of the injury means Watson is done for the year.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced Watson under center after Watson was carted off the field.
However, Thompson-Robinson suffered a finger injury, which resulted in emergency quarterback Jameis Winston being put in during the final moments of the 21-14 loss.
Coming into Sunday, Watson had 1,020 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season.
