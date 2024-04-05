‘Bring your patience with you;’ Miami Valley residents prepare for eclipse ahead of crowds

CENTERVILLE — The eclipse is just a few days away and Miami Valley residents are getting ready for it before the crowds roll in.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, many people said they had already filled up on gas and stocked up on groceries.

“We didn’t want to go out in the mess and deal with the traffic and deal with all the people and stuff like that,” Centerville resident Shannon McKinney said.

McKinney and her family have a plan when it comes to viewing the eclipse.

“I’m going to walk down to the park at the end of our street and go see. See it from the park,” McKinney said.

Centerville resident Karen Wenclewicz did her normal shopping today but was confused about why it was so busy.

“No, but that would explain why it’s so crowded today maybe,” Wenclewicz said.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference Friday to talk about what the state is doing to prepare for the eclipse.

“Activating the Emergency Operations Center, from Sunday to Tuesday,” DeWine said.

The center will help support local communities, before, during, and after the eclipse.

“We’re encouraging everyone to plan ahead, get there early, stay late. Bring your patience with you,” DeWine said.

McKinney said she tried to go to Kentucky in 2017 to see the last eclipse, but it was too crazy.

Luckily, she won’t have to travel this year as the path of totality passes over the Miami Valley.

“We ended up turning around and we weren’t even out of state yet. I was just like, nope. We’re pulling over on the side of the highway and everything,” McKinney said.

DeWine said the state is expecting hours of traffic after the eclipse.

State officials will be monitoring traffic by the minute and will provide updates.

