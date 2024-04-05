Optometrist details importance of wearing protective glasses while viewing eclipse

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The total solar eclipse will pass through the Miami Valley in a few days and if you plan to view it, it’s extremely important to protect your eyes.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to a local optometrist who details the importance of using eclipse glasses while viewing the natural phenomenon TONIGHT on News Center 7 at 5:30.

“You just want to be prepared. You don’t want to look at something like that with no eye protection,” Beavercreek resident Michelle Foley said.

Foley said her family started preparing months ago and one of their first tasks was purchasing their glasses online.

“If you want to really look at the sun, that’s what you need to do is have those dark glasses on. I wouldn’t do it otherwise,” Foley said.

Just 4 Eyes Optometrist James Bierly explained why it’s extremely important to use eclipse glasses during the natural phenomenon.

“If they look at it for too long, and they’re able to focus without moving, it’ll actually burn a hole into the retina, it’s like using a magnifying glass on a piece of wood,” Bierly said.

During the two-minute total eclipse, it’s safe to take your glasses off, Bierly said. But you must keep them on before and after or you will damage your retina.

“I would leave them on during the whole thing just to prevent the risk of it,” Bierly said.

It’s important to purchase new eclipse glasses and not use old ones from past partial eclipses.

If you experience any discomfort after the eclipse, Bierly recommends you go to the doctor.

