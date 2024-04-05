Solid Waste District to accept used glasses in Moraine after total solar eclipse

MORAINE — Are you not sure what to do with your eclipse sunglasses after the total solar eclipse?

Montgomery County has an option.

The Solid Waste District will have a drop box at its recycling canopy for people to drop them off, a spokesperson said.

The eclipse glasses are not recyclable, but they are reusable and will go to Astronomers Without Borders.

It is an organization that will send the glasses to underserved communities and schools for use in future solar eclipses.

“We are excited to offer this partnership to our residents,” said Judy Dodge, Montgomery County Commissioner. “We are minimizing waste in our landfill through this collaboration with Astronomers Without Borders. A diversion stream where these glasses can be reused is a win-win situation for all involved.”

The Montgomery County Solid Waste District is open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the 1000 block of Encrete Lane in Moraine.

